The New York Port Authority on Tuesday released video that it said shows a woman getting through security and boarding a New York-to-Paris flight without a boarding pass.

According to an FBI criminal complaint, 57-year-old Svetlana Dali boarded a Delta flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Charles de Gaulle Airport on Nov. 26, 2024. The complaint said agents were busy helping other passengers board and “did not stop her or ask her to present a boarding pass.”

Dali bypassed two security and ticketing checkpoints before she boarded the plane without a ticket, a spokesperson for the Transportation Security Administration said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Authorities said the newly released video shows Dali going through airport security. She was initially rejected by TSA agents for failing to show a boarding pass, authorities said, but later cleared security in a special lane designated for airline workers.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

She is then seen boarding the Delta flight without presenting a boarding pass, wearing a sweatshirt with the hood up and seeming to push past a distracted gate agent onto the jet bridge.

Dali was detained by French law enforcement in Paris and returned to New York, where she was later indicted on a federal stowaway charge.

Dali’s attorney, Brooklyn federal defender Michael Schneider, told the court in December that her family and her fiancé were in Europe. Schneider said Dali, a U.S. permanent resident, didn’t have a criminal record and wasn’t a danger to the community, adding that she wasn’t a “serious” risk of flight and that her offense was similar to jumping a subway turnstile. She was released ahead of her May 19 trial with strict pretrial conditions, including GPS monitoring, a curfew and a ban from all airports.

But authorities arrested Dali in New York near the Canadian border in mid-December after she cut off her ankle bracelet, authorities alleged.

She was arrested near Buffalo, a senior official briefed on the matter told NBC News at the time of the arrest. The official said the woman, who is alleged to have cut off her ankle monitor while she was with her boyfriend near Philadelphia, took a Greyhound bus to Buffalo. A second official said Dali was stopped by Canadian authorities trying to cross the border and was taken into FBI custody. She was returned to New York and has been jailed there since.

Dali made a federal court appearance this week ahead of the May 19 trial start date. She has pleaded not guilty, though there has been some indication parties could come to a plea deal at some point.

If she is convicted, she could face up to five years in prison, a fine or both.