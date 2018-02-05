A woman in Illinois recently celebrated her 110th birthday and she's sharing her secret to a long life. WREX's Andi Tenbarge reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

An Illinois woman turned 110 recently, and she's sharing her secret to a long life.

Stella Lennox was born on January 31, 1908 and she says that time has flown by.

So, what's the secret to living a long healthy life?

"Trust in the Lord and give yourself a kick in the pants and get going," says Stella.

It's a phrase she says helped her make her way from North Dakota to Chicago to become a registered nurse at the Cook County Hospital. Not only that, she says it also helped her live through The Great Depression and World War II.

