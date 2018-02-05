Woman Celebrating 110th Birthday Shares Secret to Longevity: 'A Kick in the Pants' - NBC New York
Woman Celebrating 110th Birthday Shares Secret to Longevity: 'A Kick in the Pants'

"Trust in the Lord and give yourself a kick in the pants and get going"

By Andi Tenbarge

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    An Illinois woman turned 110 recently, and she's sharing her secret to a long life.

    Stella Lennox was born on January 31, 1908 and she says that time has flown by.

    So, what's the secret to living a long healthy life?

    "Trust in the Lord and give yourself a kick in the pants and get going," says Stella.

    It's a phrase she says helped her make her way from North Dakota to Chicago to become a registered nurse at the Cook County Hospital. Not only that, she says it also helped her live through The Great Depression and World War II.

