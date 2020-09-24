Grand Central Terminal

Secret ‘Man Cave' Discovered Below Grand Central Platform, 3 MTA Employees Busted

The room below one of the platforms was so secret, station management didn't even know it existed

At least three MTA employees secretly turned a storage room below one of the platforms at Grand Central Terminal into a private "man cave," complete with a futon, TV, exercise equipment, a fridge and beds, the agency's inspector general said Thursday.

“Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate – especially one this close to good transportation,” MTA Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said in a statement. “But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal & make it their very own man-cave, sustained with MTA resources, and maintained at our riders’ expense.” 

According to Pokorny's office, the secret lair below Track 114 was hidden behind a locked door inside a larger storage room.

Station management told investigators they were not aware the room even physically existed, much less how it was being used.

Three employees -- a wireman, a carpenter foreman and an electrical foreman -- have been suspended without pay pending resolution of disciplinary cases.

In addition, the inspector general's office said it determined that Metro-North Security failed to take any steps to investigate the initial complaint about the room. The IG's office opened its own probe after receiving multiple anonymous complaints.

