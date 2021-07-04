Search Under Way Off Long Island for Missing Boater

The Coast Guard and local authorities are searching off Long Island for a boater who fell overboard Saturday.

The man, identified by Suffolk County Police as 50-year-old Christopher Calma, was out with his 14-year-old son on a 2020 22-foot Sea Fox Commander, in the vicinity of Northport Bay, when he fell in the water at about 9:30 a.m., according to police and the Coast Guard said. The man was not wearing a life jacket.

The Coast Guard identified the missing father as a 52-year-old man.

A Coast Guard helicopter and response boat are involved in the search, along with the Suffolk County police, including the department's police divers, Nassau County police, multiple fire departments, and the Huntington harbormaster,

Suffolk County Police said Calma's son was not injured.