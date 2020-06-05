New Jersey

Search Ongoing for Missing Fisherman Who Fell Out of Kayak in New Jersey River

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

Authorities were searching Friday for a kayaker who went missing while fishing with a friend on a river in central New Jersey.

The Coast Guard said the 61-year-old man and his friend were in the kayak when they fell out into the Navesink River. The other man was able to swim to shore, but the missing man disappeared a short time later.

The kayak the men were in later washed up on the shore in Rumson, authorities said. The names of the men have not been released.

News

Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world

protests 12 hours ago

De Blasio Says NYC Curfew Stays as Outcry Mounts Over NYPD Arrests of Essential Workers

reopening 6 hours ago

New NYC Program Brings COVID Testing to You; Mayor Details More Monday Reopening Plans

The search was being conducted by the Coast Guard and state police crews, who were using boats and helicopters.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New JerseyCoast GuardmissingsearchRiver
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us