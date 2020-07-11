Search for Missing ‘Glee' Actress Naya Rivera Stretches Into 4th Day

Authorities are continuing their search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera, who is presumed to have drowned after going missing Wednesday at a lake in California, NBC News reports.

"The search for Naya Rivera continues at Lake Piru," the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

The search turned from a rescue effort to a recovery effort on Thursday, with more than 100 people from several agencies involved. Rivera, 33, had been boating with her 4-year-old son at the lake Wednesday afternoon when she went missing.

"The boat was found drifting in the northern portion of the lake with the child alone and asleep onboard," a sheriff's office statement read. "Rivera’s son told investigators that he and his mother had been swimming in the lake, and he got back in the boat, but Rivera did not."

Capt. Eric Buschow said an adult life vest was found on the boat.

"We're presuming that an accident happened and we're presuming that she drowned in the lake," said Deputy Chris Dyer, adding that there were no signs of foul play or of anything going wrong.

