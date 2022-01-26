Search Continues for Mom and Her Two Young Boys Missing in New Jersey

Police are searching for a New Jersey mother and her two young children who disappeared from their home over the weekend, and officials said there is "concern for their wellbeing."

Cheng Hsia, and her two boys, 3-year-old Ethan and 2-year-old Ian, were last known to be at their Montville Township home on Old Lane on Jan. 22. The Morris County Prosecutor's Office said that it is believed the 39-year-old Hsiao left the home with the two boys between 6:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The trio were reported missing by Hsaio's husband the next day. There have been no signs of the mother and sons since they vanished.

While investigators said they don't suspect foul play, police did say there was "concern for their wellbeing," but did not elaborate as to why.

No one answered the door at the home, where an SUV was seen in the driveway with two car seats inside.

All three have black hair and brown eyes, with Hsaio about 5'2 tall.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts or the investigation is encouraged to contact the Montville Township Police Office's detective bureau at (973) 257-4300 or the missing persons unit at the Morris County Prosecutor's Office (973) 285-2900.