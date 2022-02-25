Uniondale

Scratch-Off Ticket Wins Long Island Man $10M Prize, Again

"I'm still trying to spend the $10M I won in '19," the Uniondale man said

Juan Hernandez, of Uniondale, poses with his lottery winnings.
New York Lottery

He's so lucky he won $10 million twice.

Juan Hernandez turned in a second $10 million-winning lottery ticket this week, only three years after claiming the same value from a scratch-off ticket.

The Uniondale man purchased his second jackpot ticket from a Stop & Shop in Hempstead, playing the New York Lottery's $10,000,000 Deluxe scratch-off game.

Hernandez, now millions richer, still hasn't finished spending his last winnings from the $350,000,000 Cash Spectacular ticket he won in 2019. After his first jackpot ticket, he took the single lump sum payment of $6,510,000.

"I'm still trying to spend the $10M I won in '19," he told the lottery.

