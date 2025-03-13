Wildfire 100% contained after blaze burns over 190 acres in New Jersey

A wildfire had threatened dozens of buildings, including an elementary school in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service first reported the blaze—dubbed the "Scotland Run Wildfire"—in the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Proposed Ave. in Franklin Township on Wednesday, March 13, 2025.

As of the morning of Thursday, March 14, 2025, Fire officials said the wildfire is 100 percent contained after it burned through over 190 acres.

Officials said the fire initially threatened 60 structures. However, firefighters made progress with the help of volunteer firefighters who had been protecting these structures.

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Scotland Run Wildfire - Franklin Twp, Gloucester County



At 8 a.m. on Thursday, March 13, the @NJDEPForestFire achieved 100% containment of a 191-acre wildfire burning in the area of of Pennsylvania Ave and Proposed Ave in Franklin Twp, Gloucester County. pic.twitter.com/5V9Xew4tM3 — New Jersey Forest Fire Service (@njdepforestfire) March 13, 2025

As this fire is being investigated, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is set to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon on wildfire season and drought conditions after they saw one of the busiest wildfire seasons on record.

That meeting is expected to happen at 1:30 p.m.

So far this year, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has responded to more than 350 wildfires throughout the state.

The cause of the Scotland Run Fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

