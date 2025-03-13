New Jersey

Wildfire 100% contained after blaze burns over 190 acres in New Jersey

Several buildings -- including an elementary school in Gloucester County -- were under threat as a wildfire burned over 190 acres in the area of Franklin Township, New Jersey

By Cherise Lynch and Neil Fischer

NBC Universal, Inc.

A wildfire had threatened dozens of buildings, including an elementary school in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service first reported the blaze—dubbed the "Scotland Run Wildfire"—in the area of Pennsylvania Ave. and Proposed Ave. in Franklin Township on Wednesday, March 13, 2025.

Léelo en español aquí.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

As of the morning of Thursday, March 14, 2025, Fire officials said the wildfire is 100 percent contained after it burned through over 190 acres.

Officials said the fire initially threatened 60 structures. However, firefighters made progress with the help of volunteer firefighters who had been protecting these structures.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

As this fire is being investigated, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is set to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon on wildfire season and drought conditions after they saw one of the busiest wildfire seasons on record.

Local

Waterbury 14 hours ago

Former Connecticut principal says he raised many concerns about malnourished boy

nyc weather 3 hours ago

What is a ‘blood moon'? How to see tomorrow's total lunar eclipse

That meeting is expected to happen at 1:30 p.m.

So far this year, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has responded to more than 350 wildfires throughout the state.

The cause of the Scotland Run Fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGloucester County
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us