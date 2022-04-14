Scooter Rider Sought in Brooklyn Sex Assault

Police say they are looking for a man involved in sexually abusing a 59-year-old woman on a street curb on March 31st.

Investigators say around 2 a.m. in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn, a man on a motorized scooter stopped in front of the victim who was walking with a bag in hand.

He slapped her in the face, knocking her down, and rode away on his scooter, but soon returned. She was still struggling to get up from the ground while he approached again and proceeded to sexually abuse her.

Video released by investigators shows multiple vehicles drove by while the incident unfolded, but no one intervened. Afterward, the suspect got back on his scooter and fled on Church Avenue.

The victim refused medical care at the scene.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.