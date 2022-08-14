Schumer Wants to Pump Extra $22M Into Spotted Lanternfly Fight

New York's fight against the Spotted Lanternfly is well underway but is in serious need of extra funding to protect the state from the already invading bug.

Sen. Chuck Schumer laid out a plan on Sunday of pushing for an extra $22 million in the upcoming budget to target the invasive species.

"This is a multi-million-dollar threat to New York’s economy -- both tourism and agriculture are now at risk if the Spotted Lanternfly goes unchecked," the Senate majority leader said.

The flies distinctive red body, black and white wings are spreading all over the five boroughs, much of New Jersey, and now parts of Long Island and Rockland County. The flying foe was first spotted in the United States in 2011, and closer to home two years ago on Staten Island.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Although the bug doesn't bite or sting, it can kill crops, parks and forests. The state's Department of Agriculture said the troublesome bug munches on more than 70 plant species, including grapevine, apple trees and hops.

The newest message from the department? If you see it, kill it. Stomp or smack them with whatever you have laying around.

"The Spotted Lanternfly is no longer just a threat to New York, it’s here and it’s ready for its closeup,” the senator said. "But the good news here is that we have federal funds already in place, that I secured, to help New York contain the bug, and that we will be pushing for more.”

New York has already issued a quarantine of goods shipped in from neighboring states also combatting the critter crisis, in addition to conducting trapping surveys to monitor populations.

Schumer is pushing for the added $22 million to help bug battling efforts in addition to $200 million already in the hands of the federal Department of Agriculture secured in the recent appropriations bill. Now, he says, the money needs to reach New York while there's still a fighting chance.