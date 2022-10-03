Schumer Wants More Oversight After Hackers Hit Major US Companies Last Month

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is urging the government to increase efforts to protect consumers from cybersecurity breaches and investigate those responsible for the hacks.

During a news conference in Manhattan, Schumer cited recent breaches involving Uber, DoorDash, U-Haul and American Airlines, as well as the Sept. 8 cyberattack on Suffolk County.

He added that people might not even know some of these attacks happened, putting their personal data at risk.

“In roughly the last thirty days, vital and personal information has been hacked at many major U.S. companies, compromising people’s privacy," the senator said Sunday. He's asking the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice to fully investigate the breaches, help those victimized and go after the hackers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Schumer said he also wants a stricter requirement for companies to report data breaches to ensure consumers are aware of possible exposure.

“The feds have a law on the books to glean more information on major hacks, so the message today is: give consumers the details and investigate who is hacking,” Schumer said.

“If a company is not doing right by their customers’ very personal information, then hold them to account as well. That is the two-pronged message today.”

The Cyber Incident Reporting Act, signed into law back in March, requires companies report hack attacks to the government within 72 hours. But, Schumer said, there's been a lack of government-wide knowledge about the majority of such attacks.

The companies referenced by Schumer in recent breaches did not immediately respond to requests for comment.