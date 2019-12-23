Schumer Calls for Federal Probe Over TJX Stores Selling Recalled Products

What to Know Sen. Chuck Schumer is calling for a federal probe of TJX stores after they reportedly sold recalled items between the years 2014 and 2019

Stores like TJ Maxx, Marshalls or HomeGoods offer discount prices but Schumer says the bargain is not worth it if they sell faulty and dangerous products

If you did your holiday shoppings at stores like TJ Maxx, Marshalls or HomeGoods, it's possible that you could have purchased faulty products that have been recalled.

Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday warned consumers in New York about the potentially dangerous products that were sold by TJX subsidiary stores for years and called for a federal investigation by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

"The feds must investigate this occurrence from top-to-bottom and fully unwrap how holiday bargains were allowed to become dangerous gifts in the first place, making sure it does not happen again," Schmer said in a statement.

There are 1,271 TJ Maxx, 1,125 Marshalls and 807 HomeGoods stores across the United States. Those stores sold 19 different recalled items after they were recalled between the years 2014 and 2019, according to CPSC.

Some of the items include rocking inclined sleepers linked to infant deaths, hoverboards that have reportedly burst into flames and electronics that could explode.

“It’s not a bargain if it could hurt you, could burn you, could cut you or explode,” Schumer said. “It’s a potential danger that should be in the garbage, not a store shelf, or worse, wrapped under a tree.”

There has also been hundreds of recalled products from TJX Companies in the past year.

In a statement to NBC New York, TJX Companies admitted that some recalled products were not properly removed from sales floors "despite the recall processes that we had in place."

"We are taking appropriate steps to strengthen these processes moving forward. We apologize to our customers and encourage anyone who believes they may have one of these products to participate in the recall," the company's statement read.