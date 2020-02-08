School Educator Killed in Toms River House Fire: Reports

What to Know County officials said a woman died in a house fire in Toms River late Friday evening

A man and three kids were able to escape from the home

The fire was spreading to four neighboring residences, officials said

An educator in the Lakewood School District reportedly died in a house fire Friday night.

The fire began in a home in the Silverton neighborhood of Toms River, New Jersey, county investigators said.

A man and three kids were able to escape, officials said, but the woman did not. Firefighters found her body inside once the fire was put out.

NJ.com reported Sarah Trahey died in the fire.

Lakewood Superintendent Laura Winters addressed Trahey's death in a letter to the district's parents and guardians.

"Our school community is saddened to learn of the sudden and tragic death of Mrs. Sara Trahey, the Media Specialist at the Ella G. Clarke School," Walters wrote. "Mrs. Trahey was an outstanding Educator who cared very deeply about the success and wellbeing of each and every one of her students."

Walters said the district would provide counselors to students and faculty in need.

A police officer was treated for smoke inhalation, according to officials.