School bus with children on board overturns on Long Island Expressway off-ramp

A school minibus with four children overturned Tuesday morning on an off ramp of the Long Island Expressway, Suffolk County Police said.

The incident occurred around 10:35 a.m., according to police, when the mini bus struck a guardrail and landed on its side on Express Drive South, west of Wicks Road.

Four children from Building Blocks Preschool in Commack were on board and were taken taken to local hospitals to be evaluated, police said. A driver and an aide were also taken to area hospitals for minor injuries.

Chopper 4 was over the scene in Commack where the mini yellow bus was seen being loaded onto a truck bed.

This is a developing story.