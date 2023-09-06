School bus smashes into Long Island home after dropping students off: Officials

What to Know A school bus struck two vehicles and crashed into a Long Island home after dropping off a group of students, according to fire officials.

The path of destruction started around noon Wednesday as the bus was traveling south on Meadowbrook Road near the intersection of Gianelli Avenue in North Merrick, police said

It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to slam into the vehicles.

A school bus struck two vehicles and crashed into a Long Island home after dropping off a group of students, according to fire officials.

The path of destruction started around noon Wednesday as the bus was traveling south on Meadowbrook Road near the intersection of Gianelli Avenue in North Merrick, police said. It collided with a Terminex pickup truck on the street before striking a parked car, which was pushed into the basement of the home.

The bus, from the Guardian Bus Company of Oceanside, then slammed into the house while the homeowner was inside. Mauricio Arevalo watched from his front window as the bus hit the truck parked on the street, then plowed into his home.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Moved the house moved when it hit. The house a little moved," said Arevalo.

John Scalesi, of the Bellmore Fire Department, said the bus had just dropped off a group of students and was heading towards Calhoun High School. At the time of the accident, only the driver was on board.

Neither Arevalo nor the bus driver were injured, but neighbors said an unidentified man sitting in the parked commercial truck was hurt. A neighbor said the man was bleeding from his head.

The sounds of the crash jolted the quiet neighborhood, with one person who was down the street saying it sounded "like a plane crash."

Gabriely Arevalo came home from work to find one of her family’s cars crushed in her driveway, in addition to possible damage to her home of almost five years.

It was not immediately clear what caused the driver to slam into the vehicles. A spokesperson for the company that owns the bus said that the driver was in between his morning and afternoon routes when the crash occurred.