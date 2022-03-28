Long Island

School Bus Slams Into Long Island Dry Cleaners

There were no kids on board the bus at the time of the crash, police said

The front end of a school bus crashed through the front doors of a dry cleaners
A chain reaction crash sent a school bus careening into a dry cleaners on Long Island and pinned a pedestrian against the building Monday afternoon, police said.

The lunchtime crash left the pedestrian in critical condition after a collision between a pickup truck and the bus sent the latter sailing through the front doors of Merrick Park Dry Cleaners.

The cause of that initial crash was still under investigation Monday afternoon.

There were no kids on board the bus at the time of the crash, police said. It happened around 12:30 p.m.

The bus driver was also taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

A couple of workers inside the dry cleaners at the time were able to get to safety when the bus came charging into the building, according to a neighbor.

Police have not made any arrests.

