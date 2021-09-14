New Jersey

School Bus Lands Atop Sideways Sedan in Wild 3-Vehicle NJ Crash

A Lakewood school attorney told News 4 no students were hurt; the bus was making its morning run to a non-public all-girls high school

By Brian Thompson

school bus crash nj
The Lakewood Scoop

Authorities are investigating a school bus crash involving two other vehicles in New Jersey.

A report of the crash near 11th Street and Forest Avenue in Lakewood came in shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. No students were hurt, a school representative said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The bus was making its regular run to a non-public all-girls high school at the time of the crash.

Photos of the scene tweeted by The Lakewood Scoop showed a smashed sedan flipped sideways and pinned between the bus, which was on top of it, and a silver vehicle, which was partially underneath it. All three vehicles were damaged.

No other information was immediately available, including a possible cause. Anyone with information is advised to contact Lakewood police.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseySchoolsLakewoodtraffic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us