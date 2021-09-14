School Bus Lands Atop Sideways Sedan in Wild 3-Vehicle NJ Crash

Authorities are investigating a school bus crash involving two other vehicles in New Jersey.

A report of the crash near 11th Street and Forest Avenue in Lakewood came in shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday. No students were hurt, a school representative said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The bus was making its regular run to a non-public all-girls high school at the time of the crash.

Photos of the scene tweeted by The Lakewood Scoop showed a smashed sedan flipped sideways and pinned between the bus, which was on top of it, and a silver vehicle, which was partially underneath it. All three vehicles were damaged.

No other information was immediately available, including a possible cause. Anyone with information is advised to contact Lakewood police.