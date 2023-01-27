emergency

Full-Size School Bus Slams Halfway Through NJ House, Chopper Video Shows

There was no immediate word on possible injuries. Here's what we know so far

By NBC New York Staff

bus crash
News 4

A full-size school bus somehow crashed into a house in New Jersey early Friday, Chopper 4 video shows.

It wasn't immediately clear what happened in West Caldwell, near Terrace Place and Passaic Avenue.

The accident was reported just after 9 a.m. It wasn't clear if anyone was hurt.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy emergency response at the scene, with firefighters standing outside on the lawn as the bus sat wedged halfway inside the single-floor home. The emergency exit appeared to have been used.

Delays were expected in the area.

emergencyNew Jerseyschool busbus crashwest caldwell
