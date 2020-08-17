Scattered Storms Eye Tri-State Monday; Coastal Flood Advisories Issued for NJ Shore

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up across the tri-state area later Monday ahead of an approaching cold front, prompting coastal flood advisories to be issued for parts of New Jersey.
Most of the day stays dry ahead of any storms. Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer than Sunday, peaking around 80 degrees in and around New York City, though will stay on the slightly cooler side of normal for this time of year.
The mercury will climb a bit higher, to around 84, on Tuesday under partly to mostly sunny skies before more clouds and possibly a few showers return Wednesday. Bright and beautiful weather makes a comeback by the end of the workweek, with sunny skies and temps in the low-to-mid 80s Thursday and Friday.
Track approaching storms using our interactive radar below.