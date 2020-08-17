Scattered Storms Eye Tri-State Monday; Coastal Flood Advisories Issued for NJ Shore

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up across the tri-state area later Monday ahead of an approaching cold front, prompting coastal flood advisories to be issued for parts of New Jersey.

Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for the following areas shaded in light green... Minor flooding possible during high tide this evening. ⚠️🌊#NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/EZjdb4Hdb6 — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) August 17, 2020

Most of the day stays dry ahead of any storms. Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer than Sunday, peaking around 80 degrees in and around New York City, though will stay on the slightly cooler side of normal for this time of year.

Staying quiet & dry through most of today, but late-day showers and storms could impact your commute back home, or any outdoor dinner plans you may have this evening. #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/Nn5rUo876b — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) August 17, 2020

The mercury will climb a bit higher, to around 84, on Tuesday under partly to mostly sunny skies before more clouds and possibly a few showers return Wednesday. Bright and beautiful weather makes a comeback by the end of the workweek, with sunny skies and temps in the low-to-mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

