Storm Team 4

Scattered Storms Eye Tri-State Monday; Coastal Flood Advisories Issued for NJ Shore

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire up across the tri-state area later Monday ahead of an approaching cold front, prompting coastal flood advisories to be issued for parts of New Jersey.

Most of the day stays dry ahead of any storms. Temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer than Sunday, peaking around 80 degrees in and around New York City, though will stay on the slightly cooler side of normal for this time of year.

The mercury will climb a bit higher, to around 84, on Tuesday under partly to mostly sunny skies before more clouds and possibly a few showers return Wednesday. Bright and beautiful weather makes a comeback by the end of the workweek, with sunny skies and temps in the low-to-mid 80s Thursday and Friday.

Track approaching storms using our interactive radar below.

Local

reopening 51 mins ago

Cuomo Expected to Reveal Decision on Gyms, Health Clubs Monday as Bowling Alleys Reopen

Contact Tracing 53 mins ago

‘Are You Doing OK?': on the Ground With NYC Contact Tracers

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Storm Team 4severe weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us