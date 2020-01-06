‘Savor the Bronx’ to Help Boost Tourism for NYC Borough Through Eateries

A Central American restaurant featured in the 2020 Michelin Guide is one of the highlights of the "Savor the Bronx" Restaurant Week that's aimed to boost tourism in the borough.

The 9th annual restaurant week taking place Monday through Jan. 17 will feature 45 diverse eateries in the Bronx and Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. is expected to kick off the event at Seis Vecinos, a Longwood restaurant with flavors from Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador.

The restaurant week offers discounts at all participating restaurants which serve Italian, Asian, Latin American and Caribbean cuisines.

Produced by the Bronx Tourism Council, the annual event hopes to bring more people to the borough.

Tourists have recently flocked to the Bronx thanks to the film "Joker" which featured stairs between two buildings on Shakespeare Avenue, about a half-mile from Yankee Stadium.