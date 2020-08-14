‘Saved by the Bell' Pop-Up Heading to NYC — With a Socially Distanced Twist

It's time to get excited "Saved by the Bell" fans!

In honor of National Saved by the Bell Day 2020 (honoring the reboot of the beloved 90's teen sitcom) fans in three cities -- Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles -- can bring Bayside High safely into their homes from Aug. 20 until Aug. 25.

Saved by the Max, a traveling pop-up inspired by the iconic campus hangout in the popular series, will introduce a brand new socially distanced carryout experience.

Starting 10 a.m. PST Friday, all guests will be required to pre-order a “Bayside Preppy Pack” which includes their choice of one Bayside Burger plus a side of Home of the Tigers Tater Totz, and an exclusive Class of 2020 gift. Add-ons will include the choice of Spano Sides (Friends Forever Side Salad with ginger dressing or Kapowski Fries with option to add cheese) and Snack Attack Deserts (Zack’s Sweet Talking Cookies, Max’s Magical Gooey Brownie).

Fans can also indulge and pre-order “At Home Detention” carry out kits including a DIY Screech’s Secret Spaghetti Sauce, the I’m So Excited Coffee experience as well as The Attic’s 21+ Beverage Menu including Mr. Dewey's Build It At Home Cocktail Kit, See Ya Slater To Go Cocktail Pouch, and the signature Lisa Turtle (mango tonic with a kiwi twist; available with or without alcohol).

However, the pop-up comes with a twist in the era of coronavirus. Although it will celebrate the enduring legacy of the show, it will do so all the while maintaining the safety of all its fans by adhering to local restaurant safety guidelines.

All pre-purchased experiences will be available for delivery (through Tock) or pick-up at New York City's Planet Hollywood in 1540 Broadway. Each carryout includes a set pick-up time window, staggered guest arrival times, social-distancing enforcement, and proper space sanitization between every guest time window. Additionally, all staff will be required to wear facial coverings, along with the installation of barriers in instances where customers and workers can’t observe the six-foot rule.

“We’ve all seen the hospitality industry turned upside down these past months,” says one of the pop-up’s creators Derek Berry. “And with fans still yearning for more we saw the opportunity to bring back the Bayside spirit. We’ve loved expanding our pop-up success into working with other nostalgic properties (Good Burger, The Peach Pit, The Breaking Bad Experience, Mooby’s) and in our hearts we knew there was no better time to bring back a taste of Saved by the Bell.”

Bayside Preppy Pack and At Home Detention kits are available for preorder starting Friday at 10 a.m. through www.savedbythemax.com.

Saved by the Bell is available to stream on Peacock in anticipation of the show’s upcoming reboot. Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.

Saved by the Bell and Saved by the Max and their respective logos are trademarks and copyrights of NBCUniversal Media, LLC.