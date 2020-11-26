SantaCon NYC Canceled as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb in Tri-State Area

Boozy Santa Clauses will not be making their way to the Big Apple for what has become an annual bar crawl tradition -- that's because SantaCon 2020 has been canceled as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the tri-state area.

"All of the reindeer got the ‘rona so, the elves have advised Santa to hold off on the in-person merriment. There is no SantaCon NYC this year," organizers said on the event's website, adding: "Remain home and stay on the good list! We are all in this together so to keep the spirit alive, we have to socially distance and wear a mask. Looking forward to 2021."

The news comes on the day when Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared additional details on the COVID-19 winter plan that the state is working on in anticipation of an increase in cases during the colder months. Cuomo also revealed Thursday that 6,933 additional COVID-19-positive cases were reported for a 3.18% positive state rate. The latest data also reveals a total of 3,056 coronavirus-related hospitalizations and 67 deaths throughout New York.

SantaCon is a massive annual bar crawl in which participants dress in red and white resembling jolly old St. Nick, elves and other holiday-themed costumes.

According to its official page, "SantaCon is a charitable, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year to spread absurdist joy."