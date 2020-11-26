santacon 2020

SantaCon NYC Canceled as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb in Tri-State Area

People dressed as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus participate in SantaCon
Boozy Santa Clauses will not be making their way to the Big Apple for what has become an annual bar crawl tradition -- that's because SantaCon 2020 has been canceled as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the tri-state area.

"All of the reindeer got the ‘rona so, the elves have advised Santa to hold off on the in-person merriment. There is no SantaCon NYC this year," organizers said on the event's website, adding: "Remain home and stay on the good list! We are all in this together so to keep the spirit alive, we have to socially distance and wear a mask. Looking forward to 2021."

The news comes on the day when Gov. Andrew Cuomo shared additional details on the COVID-19 winter plan that the state is working on in anticipation of an increase in cases during the colder months. Cuomo also revealed Thursday that 6,933 additional COVID-19-positive cases were reported for a 3.18% positive state rate. The latest data also reveals a total of 3,056 coronavirus-related hospitalizations and 67 deaths throughout New York.

SantaCon is a massive annual bar crawl in which participants dress in red and white resembling jolly old St. Nick, elves and other holiday-themed costumes.

According to its official page, "SantaCon is a charitable, non-political, nonsensical Santa Claus convention that happens once a year to spread absurdist joy."

