Sanitation Worker Shot in Manhattan Breaking Up Daughter's Assault: Sources

An NYC sanitation worker was shot Thursday morning in Manhattan, apparently while breaking up the assault of his own daughter.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. at 52nd Street and Tenth Avenue in the Hell's Kitchen section.

According to a law enforcement source familiar with the incident, a woman who lives in the area was accosted by her ex-boyfriend and his twin brother. The woman and her ex began arguing, and then the ex's twin allegedly assaulted her.

The woman then called her father, an on-duty NYC Department of Sanitation worker - and when he arrived on the scene, the source said, he was shot after an argument.

He is expected to survive his wounds, however.

Witnesses described an immediate and massive commotion, with loud screams and blood all over the sidewalk in front of a local restaurant.

The shooting is the latest episode in a city where gun crime has surged dramatically. According to the NYPD, through last Sunday, shootings are up 30% in New York City this year over last.

More than 50 people have been shot since the mayor introduced a "Blueprint to End Gun Violence" two weeks ago.

This is a developing story.