Firefighters stop new brush fire that flared up in San Bernardino

Wildfires have erupted across Southern California amid dry conditions and strong winds that have prevailed since last week

By Asher Klein

Firefighters raced to control a vegetation fire in San Bernardino on Wednesday, with officials saying they were able to stop its progress before it damaged any buildings.

The blaze on Little Mountain Drive reached about 34 acres, a San Bernardino County Fire representative told NBC4 Southern California. No one had to be evacuated — the blaze was in the area of the Shandin Hills, near the 215 Freeway — and firefighters were confident it wouldn't continue to grow.

The department had shared video of their engines working in the brush off the road and said there could soon be a threat to structures as they called in more backup.

