New York

Sales Tax Revenue Drops 10% in NY, More Than 2009 Recession

“This report shows how deeply the COVID-19 pandemic cut into municipal finances,” State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

By Marina Villeneuve

Generic money photo
NBC News

What to Know

  • New York sales tax collections dropped by $1.8 billion or 10% in 2020 compared to 2019, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said in a report released Tuesday.
  • That’s more than in the 2009 recession, when collections dropped 6%.
  • Drops in sales tax collection in New York City, which represents over 40% of sales tax collections statewide, fueled much of the state’s losses. The city saw a 35% drop from April to June, then a roughly 20% dip for the rest of the year.

New York sales tax collections dropped by $1.8 billion or 10% in 2020 compared to 2019, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said in a report released Tuesday. That’s more than in the 2009 recession, when collections dropped 6%.

Sales tax revenue dropped most sharply in the second quarter as Gov. Andrew Cuomo closed nonessential businesses statewide. Collections plummeted 27.1% from April to June compared to the previous year.

Drops in sales tax collection in New York City, which represents over 40% of sales tax collections statewide, fueled much of the state’s losses. The city saw a 35% drop from April to June, then a roughly 20% dip for the rest of the year.

News

Storm Team 4 Jan 29

Relentless Nor’easter Dumps Up to 30 Inches on Tri-State; Next System Arrives Later This Week

COVID-19 13 hours ago

Cuomo Gives Local Gov'ts Flexibility on Vaccine Eligibility; Variants Give NYC ‘Extreme' Concern

The pandemic bolstered consumer spending on alcohol and online shopping, as people avoided crowded places. Meanwhile, travel accommodation, restaurants, and clothing stores saw the biggest drops in sales.

“This report shows how deeply the COVID-19 pandemic cut into municipal finances,” DiNapoli, a Democrat, said. “Local governments depend heavily on sales taxes as a major source of revenue, but as New Yorkers stayed home and bought less in their communities during the pandemic it created significant shortfalls. New York’s localities need federal aid to help get through this crisis.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New YorkGov. Andrew CuomotaxesRecessionsales tax
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Black History Month Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us