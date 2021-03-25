Rutgers Will Require COVID-19 Vaccines to Attend School This Fall

Rutgers will require students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes this fall, the university's president said Thursday.

"In support of Rutgers’ commitment to health and safety for all members of its community, the University will be updating its Immunization Requirements for Students to include the COVID-19 vaccine. This health policy update means that, with limited exceptions, all students planning to attend in the Fall 2021 semester must be fully vaccinated," Jonathan Holloway said in an open letter.

Holloway said students will be allowed to apply for medical or religious exemptions. Online-only students will not be required to be vaccinated.

The university has been approved to set up on-campus vaccination clinics, but has not received vaccine supplies yet. In the meantime it urged people to register with the state of New Jersey to be vaccinated if they are eligible.