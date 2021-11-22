Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Rutgers to Name Residence Hall in Honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Next Week

Ginsburg, taught at Rutgers Law School in Newark from 1963 to 1972.

Rutgers University will dedicate a residence hall in honor of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg next week, according to the institution of higher education.

The university will rename 15 Washington Street, a 17-story neoclassical building that is a state-of-the-art residence hall and former law school, at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. The building, which formerly housed the law school, is now home to 330 undergraduate, graduate and law students, and also serves as the home of Rutgers-Newark's chancellor.

The event will feature Ginsberg's daughter Jane Ginsberg -- herself a noted law professor -- Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway, Chair of the Rutgers University Board of Governors Mark Angelson, and Nancy Cantor, Chancellor of Rutgers University-Newark.

The event will also feature an afternoon symposium at 3 p.m. entitled Feminism in the Law: An Exploration of Justice Ginsburg’s Legacy by the Women's Rights Law Reporter, where Ginsberg served as advisor.

Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died on Sept. 18, 2020 in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Rutgers to Rename Iconic Newark Building for Ruth Bader Ginsburg
