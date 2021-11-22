Rutgers to Name Residence Hall in Honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Next Week

Rutgers University will dedicate a residence hall in honor of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg next week, according to the institution of higher education.

The university will rename 15 Washington Street, a 17-story neoclassical building that is a state-of-the-art residence hall and former law school, at 5 p.m. on Dec. 2. The building, which formerly housed the law school, is now home to 330 undergraduate, graduate and law students, and also serves as the home of Rutgers-Newark's chancellor.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The event will feature Ginsberg's daughter Jane Ginsberg -- herself a noted law professor -- Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway, Chair of the Rutgers University Board of Governors Mark Angelson, and Nancy Cantor, Chancellor of Rutgers University-Newark.

The event will also feature an afternoon symposium at 3 p.m. entitled Feminism in the Law: An Exploration of Justice Ginsburg’s Legacy by the Women's Rights Law Reporter, where Ginsberg served as advisor.

Ginsburg, taught at Rutgers Law School in Newark from 1963 to 1972.

Ginsburg, a towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died on Sept. 18, 2020 in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.