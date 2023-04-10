Rutgers Faculty Strikes for First Time in University History: What Students Should Know

Thousands of Rutgers faculty members went on strike Monday for the first time in the university's history, as the college sought to assure its more than 67,000 students the action wouldn't affect their academic progress.

Three faculty unions representing about 9,000 educators, researchers and clinicians at the college's three main regional campuses in New Brunswick, Newark and Camden, voted unanimously to authorize the strike after labor negotiations stalled over the weekend. It's the first such strike in the school's 257-year history.

The unions say they've gone 284 days without a contract. At the crux of the standstill are employee wages and equal pay for adjunct professors. The unions say it's unfair that adjuncts have to reapply for their jobs each semester regardless of their tenure, and that grad students don't receive a living wage for their services. They also want better pay for clinical workers at the university's health facilities across its sprawling campuses.

Picket lines are expected on all three campuses Monday.

Good Morning @RutgersU! Its day 284 w/o a contract but it is also DAY ONE ON STRIKE! We are moved & motivated by the huge show of action & support from members, students, coworkers and partners in the community. TOGETHER WE ARE STRONG & WE WILL WIN a #FairContractNow! #RUOnSTRIKE pic.twitter.com/8OPh4BfSrh — Rutgers AAUP-AFT Academic Worker Union (@ruaaup) April 10, 2023

Rutgers says it is cautiously optimistic it will reach an agreement quickly with several unions, including AAUP-AFT and Part-Time Lecturer Faculty Chapter of the AAUP-AFT. It also says it has held more than 100 bargaining sessions with union leadership and will continue talks until comprehensive agreements are made on compensation and other issues.

In the meantime, the university says it is open and operating on a normal schedule as negotiations continue. This FAQ page for students has more on the strike implications.

"The continued academic progress of our students is our number one concern, and we will do all that we can so that their progress is not impeded by a strike," Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said in a statement.

Late Sunday, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he had asked both parties back to the table.