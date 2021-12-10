Rutgers

Rutgers Among Universities Getting $3.6M Grant to Study Attacks on Schools, Malls

TLMD-Rutgers-University-Nueva_jersey
Getty Images

Rutgers University will be among 10 universities to receive a grant from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to study criminal and terror attacks on crowds at "soft targets" like schools, hospitals, shopping centers and sports arenas.

The New Brunswick-based university, which is one of the country's leading public research universities, announced the $3.6 million grant on Thursday that will towards "developing science and technology solutions to combat emerging threats." It's part of the first of a 10-year grant to fund what's being called the Center of Excellence for Engineering Secure Environments from Targeted Attacks (ESE).

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“The challenges of keeping people safe in soft targets and crowded spaces gets more complicated every day,” said Fred Roberts, a professor of mathematics at Rutgers.

The ESE will also train the next generation of homeland security leaders, DHS Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a news release.

Local

Brooklyn 5 hours ago

Brooklyn Teacher Suffers Head Injury After Hit and Run Driver Struck Her at Crosswalk

Niagara Falls 10 hours ago

Woman Drove Car Into Icy River Above Niagara Falls on Purpose: Police

At the same time, the School of Engineering will be tasked with projects to forecast risk assessment and mitigate threats.

“This project provides the potential to collaborate with DHS, as well as academic, public and private partners to address real-world needs and make our buildings, facilities and societies safer,” Jie Gong, an associate professor in the School of Engineering’s Department of Civil Engineering who will be the project's leader, said. “If our proposed system is successful, its potential for proactive, real-time responsiveness and situational awareness could change how police and emergency response crews react to terrorist and criminal attacks and emergencies.” 

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Rutgers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us