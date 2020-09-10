Coronavirus

Rutgers: 4 Student-Athletes Test Positive for COVID-19

rutgers asalto
TELEMUNDO 62

Rutgers says four student-athletes and a member of its athletic staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Big Ten university based in New Jersey said Wednesday evening the positive results were for student-athletes in men’s lacrosse, gymnastics, and wrestling.

Rutgers said the athletes and the staff member have been quarantined. The university and public health officials are conducting contact tracing to identify any individuals with whom the student-athletes have had contact.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCOVID-19Rutgers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us