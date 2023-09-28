Ruh roh: Annual NYC Halloween parade for dogs canceled

Man's best friend won't be strutting the East Village in cute and creative costumes this year.

Organizers of the annual Tompkins Square Park Halloween Parade say the event had to be canceled due to ongoing work in the park.

"Despite our best efforts to keep the parade going, with ongoing building work in both our local parks there was just no way to hold the parade this year," the event organizers posted to Instagram Wednesday.

The yearly parade usually draws thousands of spectators and helps raise money for the park's dog run. The post announcing the event cancelation says donations will still be accepted to help with maintenance and improvements.

The news comes roughly one month before Halloween what would have been the 33rd edition of the puppy spectacle.

Gothamist reports the park's construction would force the parade into neighboring streets, a move that brings a hefty permit price tag of $50,000. Efforts to bring down or waive those fees have not proven successful.

Until the parade makes a grand return, here's a look at some of the best costumed canines from last year's parade:

Getty Images Aaron Reeves and Farah Azmi with their cockapoo, Theo, dressed as "Top Gun: Maverick." (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Getty Images Billy Chan and Nicole Ng, with their dog, Allie the terroir, dressed as "UP" participates in the Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Getty Images Cleo The Clown Chihuahua and her owner participate in the Annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)