Rudy Giuliani traveling to Atlanta as deadline to surrender in election case draws near

Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, is expected to travel to Atlanta on Wednesday in connection to the indictment filed against him and more than a dozen other allies for their alleged role to trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Two sources familiar with the matter say the former New York City mayor has been seeking local counsel in Atlanta to assist him in the case.

Those sources say Giuliani has reached out to associates like Tim Parlatore and Bernie Kerik for assistance in finding an Atlanta-based lawyer.

A spokesperson for Giuliani, Ted Goodman, said there is no set surrender plan at this time as the former mayor is still finalizing his representation plans. Trump, meanwhile, said he plans to turn himself in to authorities on Thursday.

Giuliani was one of 19 people named in a nearly 100-page indictment detailing dozens of acts Trump and his allies committed to undo his defeat in the state. Such allegations include beseeching the secretary of state to find enough votes for him to win; harassing a state election worker; and attempting to persuade lawmakers to ignore the will of voters.

Giuliani, specifically, was charged with making false statements for allegedly lying to lawmakers by claiming that more than 96,000 mail-in ballots were counted in Georgia despite there being no record of them having been returned to a county elections office, and that a voting machine in Michigan wrongly recorded 6,000 votes for Biden that were actually cast for Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has said the defendants would be allowed to voluntarily surrender by noon Aug. 25. She also said she plans to ask for a trial date within six months and that she intends to try the defendants as a group.

"The indictment alleges that rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges, the defendants engaged in a criminal racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result,” Willis said at a news conference.

The indictment bookends a remarkable crush of criminal cases — four in five months, each in a different city — that would be daunting for anyone, never mind someone like Trump who is simultaneously balancing the roles of criminal defendant and presidential candidate.

“We look at the facts, we look at the law, and we bring charges,” the district attorney said.