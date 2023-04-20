Mysterious Double Homicide Investigation Underway in New Jersey

A double homicide is under investigation in New Jersey, the Union County prosecutor's office confirmed Thursday.

Prosecutors declined to provide additional details on the two people discovered dead in the Seventh Avenue home in Roselle a day ago. No information on the ages or the circumstances was immediately clear.

Chopper 4 captured an active scene at the private residence, with about a half-dozen cars lining the block outside it and a black SUV parked in the driveway.

Yellow caution tape cordoned off the sprawling front lawn as investigators conversed in the street.

Additional information was expected to be released later in the day.