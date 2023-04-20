New Jersey

Mysterious Double Homicide Investigation Underway in New Jersey

The Union County prosecutor's office declined to provide additional details early Thursday

By Brian Thompson and NBC New York Staff

roselle murder investigation
News 4

A double homicide is under investigation in New Jersey, the Union County prosecutor's office confirmed Thursday.

Prosecutors declined to provide additional details on the two people discovered dead in the Seventh Avenue home in Roselle a day ago. No information on the ages or the circumstances was immediately clear.

Chopper 4 captured an active scene at the private residence, with about a half-dozen cars lining the block outside it and a black SUV parked in the driveway.

Yellow caution tape cordoned off the sprawling front lawn as investigators conversed in the street.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Additional information was expected to be released later in the day.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jerseyhomicideroselle
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us