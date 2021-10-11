Roomba Thief in Hard Hat Robs Midtown Bed, Bath & Beyond at Knifepoint: Cops

Cops are looking for a man in a hard hat who allegedly stole a Roomba Vacuum Cleaner at knifepoint from a Bed, Bath & Beyond in midtown Manhattan last week.

The suspect was caught trying to leave the retailer's Avenue of the Americas store with the Roomba without paying shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A loss prevention officer spotted the theft attempt and asked for proof of purchase, at which point the NYPD says the man in the hard hat flashed a knife and left.

The total value of the merchandise stolen is around $1,100.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.