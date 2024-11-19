A team effort at the Jersey Shore saved the lives of two construction workers who were electrocuted last month.

It was a scramble to save two roofers who were left unconscious and with out a pulse in Margate, Atlantic County, on Wednesday, Oct. 30, officials said.

Authorities said that the two workers were packing up for the day and moving an extension ladder when it came into contact with power lines and 72,000 volts of electricity.

“It was controlled, and the teamwork and working together was exceptional, and they just worked together to save lives and that's what matters," Margate City Fire Department Chief Dan Adams told NBC10.

A woman nearby, Patricia Giegerich, is a nurse anesthetist and said she became part of the team effort along with Margate police, firefighters and other first responders to revive the roofers.

“I noticed that the police officer had just begun chest compressions on a man lying on the sidewalk," Giegerich said. “So natural instinct for me, I ran towards the scene.”

Authorities said that the roofers are already out of the hospital.

“From what we hear, they're just eager to get back to work," Chief Adams said.

Over the past few years, Atlantic City Electric has stepped up its efforts to educate contractors and crews about proper safety precautions. Officials say the shore’s ongoing building boom presents a significant challenge.

“OSHA has taken over the investigation. They’re looking into the company that hired these individuals, Margate City Police Department Lt. Joseph Scullion explained.

Atlantic City Electric says that they're trying to educate other to avoid this kind of close call.

Contractors are coming and going every day, right? You know, from with the economy and things, some are starting up and may not be aware, we're trying to find those individuals," Atlantic City Electric's director of safety Ken Lehberger said.