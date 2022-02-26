Roof Stripped From Car in Double Fatal Crash on Cross Bronx Expressway

The remnants of a violent overnight crash closed the Cross Bronx Expressway for several hours early Saturday after the deaths of two people.

Police say the driver of a Mitsubishi Montero was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed before crashing into a semi-truck that broke down on the side of the road.

The driver of the car first tried to avoid hitting a flatbed truck that had arrived to two the semi, but instead sideswiped another car and crashed into the larger truck.

Authorities say the driver, a 33-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old male passenger died. Two other passengers riding in the rear seats were also taken to the hospital but were stable at last check.

The wreck happened shortly after midnight on the Cross Bronx Expressway near Rosedale Avenue. Officials had parts of the roadway closed for nearly five hours.