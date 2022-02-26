Bronx

Roof Stripped From Car in Double Fatal Crash on Cross Bronx Expressway

NBC Universal, Inc.

The remnants of a violent overnight crash closed the Cross Bronx Expressway for several hours early Saturday after the deaths of two people.

Police say the driver of a Mitsubishi Montero was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed before crashing into a semi-truck that broke down on the side of the road.

The driver of the car first tried to avoid hitting a flatbed truck that had arrived to two the semi, but instead sideswiped another car and crashed into the larger truck.

Authorities say the driver, a 33-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old male passenger died. Two other passengers riding in the rear seats were also taken to the hospital but were stable at last check.

The wreck happened shortly after midnight on the Cross Bronx Expressway near Rosedale Avenue. Officials had parts of the roadway closed for nearly five hours.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Bronx
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us