Rockland County Lifts Mandatory Water Restrictions

What to Know Rockland County officials announced Wednesday they have lifted the Modified Stage II Water Emergency restrictions effective immediately.

As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, this New York county instituted mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don’t drop too low.

Water usage has fallen about 15% in Rockland County since mandatory restrictions went into effect.

Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency last month. The county said that the dry conditions not seen in years have led to unprecedented flow levels in the Ramapo River, which limited the use of nearby Veolia’s Ramapo Valley Well Field, which provides a significant source of water for the county, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

“I want to thank our residents and businesses for taking this water emergency seriously. Thanks to your diligent efforts, water usage is down 15%," Day said. “While restrictions are no longer mandatory, we are still urging everyone to continue to keep water usage to a minimum.”

The water restriction lift took place following recent rainfall that contributed to rising water levels in the river and Lake DeForest Reservoir.

Additionally, due to poliovirus still circulating in the area following the first confirmed case in decades over the summer, local officials also encourage more frequent handwashing and therefore do not want the restrictions that limit indoor usage to impact hygiene.

“Staying out of the water emergency largely rests with the continued cooperation of Rockland residents,” Day said.