Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Rockland County

Rockland County Funeral Home Owner Accused of Decade of Embezzlement: Prosecutors

Scarr Funeral Home as seen on Google Maps
Google Maps

A Rockland County funeral home owner faces dozens of charges after investigators found that he has been embezzling money from burial accounts for nearly a decade.

The county District Attorney's Office on Thursday announced the allegations against 53-year-old Leonard Scarr who owns and operated the Scarr Funeral Home in Suffern, New York. Authorities say Scarr stole from clients in different ways, including forging death certificates for one victim.

The investigation revealed that from April 2010 to August 2020, Scarr allegedly never deposited clients' monies meant for burial accounts. He instead used the monies, on at least 33 occasions, for his own personal expenses, according to prosecutors.

Local

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

NY Judge Urged to Reject Moving Border Wall Case to Colorado

Sacred Heart University 9 hours ago

CT College Settles Lawsuit Over Student's Death in Pancake Eating Contest

Scarr allegedly took over $3,000 from victims on 27 separate occasions, prosecutors said. On six other occasions, the funeral home owner was accused of stealing more than $1,000.

Prosecutors say one client had contracted Scarr to set up two pre-paid burial escrow accounts, in which the money could only be retrieved by a trustee upon the death of the account holder. With the accounts' holders still alive, Scarr allegedly forced death certificates that he represented to the bank and withdrew the accounts' funds.

“This investigation reveals the extent of financial impact on a many of our fellow Rockland residents. My office has been working with the Ramapo Police Department to ensure that we identified potential victims and adequately charged Leonard Scarr with these crimes,” Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh said in a news release.

Scarr appeared for a virtual arraignment Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear if he has a representative who can comment on the charges.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Rockland County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us