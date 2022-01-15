Christmas Tree

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Comes Down Early in Anticipation of Weekend Winter Storm

NBC Universal, Inc.

One of many signs the holiday season is officially in the rearview -- the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is coming down.

An approaching coastal storm bringing intense wind gusts and the possibility of some snow showers prompted organizers to bring the tree down one day earlier than planned. The tree will be lit and available for viewing through Saturday evening.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The 79-foot Norway spruce, covered with more than 50,000 lights in a rainbow of colors and bearing a crystal-covered, 900-pound star, was lit in a midtown Manhattan ceremony again open to the public, in contrast with last year's virus-impacted event.

Last year, there was no public access to the tree arrival at Rock Center due to the pandemic.

News

Manhattan 3 hours ago

Woman Pushed to Her Death in Front of Oncoming Train at Times Square Station

tsunami 12 hours ago

Volcano Erupts in Pacific, West Coast Under Tsunami Advisory

The holly, jolly, best time of the year got a light-filled launch on Wednesday when the towering Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center was officially turned on.

The first Christmas tree was placed in Rockefeller Center by men working there in 1931. This year's tree came from Elkton, Maryland, where it stood for more than 80 years outside a family home.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Christmas Treewinter storm
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us