Rockefeller Center

Rockefeller Center Gets Major Pedestrian-Only Street Closures for Holidays

The city will significantly restrict vehicle traffic around Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall again this year, closing some lanes and in some cases entire streets to allow for more pedestrian space.

The program expands on closures instituted in 2019 to give crowds more room to move around, both on side streets and major avenues.

The closures take effect this Friday, Nov. 26.

Rockefeller Center Street Closures

  • 49th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue: Closed to all vehicle traffic between 11 a.m. and midnight daily
  • 50th Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue: Closed to all vehicle traffic between 11 a.m. and midnight daily
  • Fifth Avenue:
    - Two lanes of traffic eliminated, on the east and west sides of the avenue between 48th Street and 52nd Street
    - No turns on to 47th, 49th or 51st Street
  • Sixth Avenue:
    - One lane of traffic eliminated, on the east side of the avenue between 48th and 52nd Street

MTA buses will also skip all stops between 48th and 52nd, and crosstown buses will be re-routed around Rockefeller Center during the pedestrian-only hours.

Copyright NBC New York

