Body of Swimmer Recovered on Rockaway Beach

The body of a 21-year-old woman swept away by currents at Rockaway Beach has been recovered.

Police said the body of Chinnel Brown, of Brooklyn, was found on the shore near Beach 136th St. and Rockaway Beach Blvd shortly before 10 a.m. on Saturday.

She had disappeared Friday evening.

A surfer helped pull a second woman out of the water before officers arrived, police said. It’s believed the two women had been swimming together.

The search for Brown was called off late Friday due to dangerous conditions but resumed Saturday morning.

Swimming is prohibited at New York City beaches after Labor Day, when lifeguards are no longer present, but many people go in the water anyway. At least seven peopledrownedat Rockaway Beach in 2019.

