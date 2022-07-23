Rockaway Beach Closed to Swimming After Saturday Shark Sightings

Shark sightings off Rockaway Beach have temporarily closed swimming access Saturday afternoon, on the fifth day of an unrelenting heatwave in New York City.

New Yorkers hoping to catch relief from the heat with an afternoon swim will have to wait until parks officials deem it safe to re-enter the waters following "shark sightings in the area."

The boardwalk and concessions remain open while swimming is suspended. There was no ETA on when the beach would fully reopen.

Rockaway Beach is temporarily closed for swimming due to shark sightings in the area. Beach goers are not allowed in the water at this time, but the boardwalk and concessions remain open. We will reopen the beach when it is safe to do so. — NYC Parks (@NYCParks) July 23, 2022

Sharks are becoming a regular sight for New Yorkers.

There have been at least five people bitten by sharks at Long Island beaches since the start of the summer, but none of the victims have been badly injured.

With more sightings and attacks reported, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has ordered stepped-up patrols on some of the South Shore's most popular stretches of sand.