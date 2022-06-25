Manhattan

Rock Chucker Targets Mother, Newborn Sitting on NYC Park Bench: Cops

NYPD

A new mother and her 6-week-old son became the focus of a man police say repeatedly hurled rocks at the family spending a weekend afternoon at the park.

The family was seated on a bench at Jackie Robinson Park on June 5 when the stranger started throwing rocks, the NYPD said Friday.

One of the rocks ricocheted off the 26-year-old mother and hit the newborn in the face, giving him a scratch, according to police.

Both victims were able to be treated at the scene by EMS.

Police released a surveillance image of the suspect in hopes of getting public assistance identifying him.

