Robbery Suspect Arrested for Hitting 91-Year-Old NYC Man With Cane in $4 Theft on Stoop

The attack -- and ensuing fight -- was captured on surveillance cameras

A suspect who used a cane to attack a 91-year-old man sitting on his Brooklyn stoop in a robbery that only netted him $4 was arrested Wednesday evening, police said.

Raymond Silva was arrested and charged with robbery, possession of stolen property and weapon possession, police said. It was unclear if the 45-year old Silva, who lives in Brooklyn, had hired an attorney.

Surveillance video released by police showed Silva limp up to the elderly man, who was sitting on one of the lower steps of his Midwood stoop near East 14th Street and Avenue I around 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Cops say the stranger demanded cash and the victim handed over $4. Silva demanded more cash, however, and hit the victim in the head with the cane that he was using, according to police. The victim defended himself with his own cane.

The robber then limped off to a bus stop at Avenue J and East 16th Street, where he boarded an eastbound B6 MTA bus.

The victim, who suffered head pain and a laceration above his eye, was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to be OK.

