Robbers Taking Over The East and West Villages

Police are looking for two men connected with a robbery pattern in both the East and West Village.

Investigators say the first robbery happened on May 9th where the two men entered a store on Avenue B. They then threatened an employee and removed about $265 from the register before running away.

The second incident happened on May 11th, where investigators say the same two men entered a store on Christopher Street. One of the individuals pulled a gun on an employee, and the two then took $153 from the register and about $370 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.