The Villages

Robbers Taking Over The East and West Villages

NYPD

Police are looking for two men connected with a robbery pattern in both the East and West Village.

Investigators say the first robbery happened on May 9th where the two men entered a store on Avenue B. They then threatened an employee and removed about $265 from the register before running away.

The second incident happened on May 11th, where investigators say the same two men entered a store on Christopher Street. One of the individuals pulled a gun on an employee, and the two then took $153 from the register and about $370 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

The Villages
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us