Robber Pulls Off String Of High-End NYC Store Burglaries, Swiping $62K in Merchandise

Police are on the hunt for a thief believed to be responsible for a burglary spree at at least seven high-end stores in Manhattan, where the suspect has made off with more than $62,000 in stolen goods.

Video obtained exclusively by NBC New York showed the man have a full-on criminal shopping spree at the West Village store Rag and Bone around 8 a.m. — before the shop on Christopher Street even opened for the day on July 14. He can bee seen piling thousands of dollars worth of clothes into a garbage bag, then walking out of the store.

It's what he had done at least five times before.

The NYPD said the man, seen sporting a mustache and wearing a heat in at least two of the incidents, went to seven luxury stores in the Village and SoHo area during a three-week span in July. In those early-morning heists, he allegedly would disable the front door, walk in, and then walk out with a bag full of merchandise.

He got away with goods in every instance except one, where police said he did not leave with anything.

During his robbery at Rag and Bone, the suspect could be seen on surveillance video lurking outside an entrance for a few minutes before shoving the glass frame in, and then crawling inside to get the merchandise. He also took $200 in cash out of the register, according to an employee — on top of the more than $7,000 worth of clothes he left with inside a trash bag.

Anybody with information regarding the robberies or the man seen on video is urged to contact police.