Robber Points Gun at Mom, Toddler in the Bronx

Police are looking for two people they say robbed a 35-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son at gunpoint in Kingsbridge Heights.

Authorities say it was just after 8:00 a.m. Wednesday when the individuals approached the victims inside the lobby of their apartment building near the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West Kingsbridge Road.

The men pointed a gun at the woman and then at the toddler's head, while demanding the woman’s property. They took the woman’s keys, iPhone, and wallet which had $1,500 in it.

The individuals then fled the scene in the victim's Range Rover.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.