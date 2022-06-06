Robber Knicks $1,000 in Cash Off 79-Year-Old NYC Man

A patient thief biding his time on a Bronx block swiped a 79-year-old man's wallet stuffed with cash as he came around the corner.

Police want to find the man seen on video grabbing the wallet outside a parking garage along West 230th Street in Kingsbridge Friday afternoon.

Dressed in a read hoodie and black face mask, the thief is seen coming up behind the 79-year-old and forcibly snatching the wallet as the man tries to hold on to his belongings.

Police said the incident happened in the middle of the afternoon, around 3:45 p.m.

The victim's wallet contained personal documents and $1,000 in cash, according to authorities. He wasn't injured in the scuffle.