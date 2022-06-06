Bronx

Robber Knicks $1,000 in Cash Off 79-Year-Old NYC Man

NBC Universal, Inc.

A patient thief biding his time on a Bronx block swiped a 79-year-old man's wallet stuffed with cash as he came around the corner.

Police want to find the man seen on video grabbing the wallet outside a parking garage along West 230th Street in Kingsbridge Friday afternoon.

Dressed in a read hoodie and black face mask, the thief is seen coming up behind the 79-year-old and forcibly snatching the wallet as the man tries to hold on to his belongings.

Police said the incident happened in the middle of the afternoon, around 3:45 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The victim's wallet contained personal documents and $1,000 in cash, according to authorities. He wasn't injured in the scuffle.

This article tagged under:

BronxNYPDrobberycaught on camera
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us