Road Rage Fight Sends NYC Driver to Hospital With Gunshot Wound: Cops

An argument between drivers escalated Saturday afternoon when one of the involved parties stepped out of the vehicle and shot the other driver in the chest, police said.

The suspected gunman opened fire in Forest Hills on 108th Street, a busy thoroughfare of the Queens neighborhood.

Police said the two drivers got into a dispute around 2 p.m., with the driver of a white sedan escalating matters when he stepped out of the car and a gun.

The man fired at least one shot that hit the second driver in the torso, police said. He abandoned his vehicle at the scene and fled in an unknown direction.

Authorities said the wounded driver was taken to Presbyterian Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

NYPD officials did not have details on what started the fight between the two drivers. Investigators were still looking for the runaway driver hours later.